Former Hondo ISD teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student, police say

HONDO, Texas – A former Hondo High School teacher arrested on multiple charges Thursday is accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to police.

Thomas William Ricker Hill, 24, was taken into custody for indecency with a child by sexual contact, sexual performance by a child and improper relationship between educator and student, police said. Hill was later booked into the Medina County jail.

According to police, the charges are all second-degree felonies.

In a news release, the Hondo Police Department stated that its officers were contacted by the Hondo Independent School District about a misconduct allegation involving a teacher, later identified as Hill.

The offense allegedly happened on the Hondo High School campus, police stated.

By the end of the Oct. 22 school day, the release states that Hill was no longer employed with the district.

