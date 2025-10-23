Crime Stoppers seeking tips into fatal 2022 East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking information from the public about a fatal shooting on the East Side in 2022.

Around midnight on Sept. 26, San Antonio police found 27-year-old Samantha Gonzales dead in the back seat of her car in the 800 block of Hammond Avenue.

Recommended Videos

However, they have linked her death to a fight at a bar. A Crime Stoppers posting said this happened in the 1500 block of Gevers Street.

Gonzales and her friends were in a car crossing the intersection of Essex Street after they were kicked out for the fight when another vehicle pulled up and fired several shots.

A preliminary report said she was hit several times and died of her wounds.

Her friends left the scene but pulled over to call for help after realizing she had been hit.

The shooter also drove off before anyone could get a clear description of him, police said. However, the Crime Stoppers posting indicates the shooter as an “unknown person.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, and the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Read also: