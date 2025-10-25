South Side business owners note uptick in crime in recent weeks

SAN ANTONIO – South Side business owners told KSAT they have seen an increase in crime over the last few weeks.

Rudy Lopez, the manager of Pica Pica Plaza, said the palm trees in front of his business were set on fire early Tuesday morning. He said that companies on Pleasanton Road have experienced similar issues.

The owner of La Sorpresa, Vanessa Salazar, said her restaurant has been broken into four times over the last two months.

“I came in and everything was a mess right here where the register was at,” Salazar said. “They’re just coming to damage the stuff, and there’s nothing to take.”

According to a San Antonio police report, Salazar told an officer that she “believed it may have been the same person or possibly homeless in the area.”

“You’re just hearing all down Pleasanton, there have been break-ins, too many,” Salazar said. “Why are we hearing more? What are they doing? They’re not doing anything.”

KSAT drove down Pleasanton Road to speak with more business owners and meet the owner of Lord’s Barbershop.

Jack Daniel, a loyal customer of the barbershop, spoke on behalf of the owner. He said everyone on the South Side comes to Lord’s Barbershop for a haircut.

“But there’s been a lot of criminal activity,” Daniel said. “They’re hitting everyone down the street. It has to be someone that knows the target.”

Both Salazar and the owner of Lord’s Barbershop told KSAT that they had over $3,000 in damages from the break-ins.

“It’s probably someone around here that knows the system... the law is not getting to it,” Daniel said.

KSAT asked District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis J. Viagran’s office if she was available for an interview on public safety and how the city is responding to these calls.

A spokesperson for Viagran’s office said on Thursday afternoon that she did not have a comment at this time, but will be “briefed on these incidents soon.”

SAPD recommends businesses contact a San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE) officer, who can provide Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) tips.

“The SAFFE would go to the business and provide some of the tips specific to the business, like better lighting or trimming hedges to deter crime,” SAPD said.

On Wednesday, Lopez urged the community to stay vigilant and to come forward if they have information.

“Whoever it was, whoever was here, I mean, we forgive you,” Lopez said. “Just stay away from Pica and just don’t do it to us and don’t do it to other communities.”

