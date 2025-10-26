H-E-B warehouse employee killed after suffering possible forklift-related injuries, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman died after sustaining injuries possibly caused by a forklift at an H-E-B warehouse, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said they were dispatched to the warehouse early Friday morning.

Police said the woman was found unconscious inside a freezer. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

At this time, SAPD said the injuries she sustained are unclear and not yet confirmed.

H-E-B confirmed to KSAT that one of its warehouse partners was taken to a hospital after “showing signs of distress.” The company said the woman later died and is working with officials as they investigate.

“Our H-E-B Family is heartbroken, and we are providing support to and are in contact with the family during this difficult time. We are also staying close to our Partners,” the company said, in part.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

