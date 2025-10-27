Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom, man says he thought ‘bomb went off’

SAN ANTONIO – Two families are calling on leaders to do more to protect homes and the people in a Southwest Side neighborhood off the access road of Loop 410.

The calls come after a car plowed into a Dartmoor Street bedroom on Sunday afternoon.

Juan and Valerie Rodriguez were at home when a car went through their bedroom. The car knocked the exterior wall of the home down, and on top of Juan’s leg.

“I thought I was in Iraq, I thought another bomb went off,“ Juan Rodriguez said. “Part of the wall fell on my ankle.”

He later went to the hospital to be treated, but there were no major injuries from the crash.

It’s an issue the Rodriguezes are all too familiar with.

“This is the fourth time that there’s been a car wreck in my property,” Juan said. “But this is the first time it’s gone into the house.”

The family is now wondering how they will build the exterior wall to their bedroom.

“I’m already struggling paycheck to paycheck,” Juan said. “This is not something I was looking forward to.”

Juan and Valeria are not the only ones dealing with the consequences of drivers ignoring the 45 mph speed limit.

Scott Kenyon, just two blocks up the road from Rodriguez’s home, is dealing with the same situation.

“Sixty, seventy miles an hour sometimes,” Kenyon said. “They come off that exit flying, and they ran through our fence like five times, six times. In fact, we got another repair we have to get done right now.”

Kenyon has installed his own fencing and concrete bollards to stop cars from plowing through his home.

“They knocked out that whole shed one time,” Kenyon said. “That’s a brand-new shed. We’re gonna add some more pile of concrete things all the way down eventually.

Both families want anyone who can do more to keep these homes safe to do something about the repetitive issues.

“It’s dangerous,” Kenyon said.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for a copy of the incident report but have not yet heard back.

Rodriguez said the person driving the car that crashed into his home told him that he fell asleep at the wheel after working the night shift and pulling an all-nighter.

Rodriguez said police allowed the person to leave the scene and instructed them to figure out the insurance situation with each other.

