Death of John Jay HS student prompts city review of safety on Marbach Road

SAN ANTONIO – After the tragic death of a John Jay High School student, city leaders said they’re now taking a closer look at safety along Marbach Road.

Jose Flores III, 16, died two weeks ago after spending more than a month in the hospital. He was a junior at John Jay on the West Side. In September, he was hit by a truck in a crosswalk on Marbach Road.

After his death, KSAT spoke exclusively with his parents, Jose Flores II and Amanda Saucedo.

“He was very caring and goofy,” Saucedo said. “No family should have to go through this.”

They said they think the stretch of Marbach Road outside John Jay isn’t safe. Amber Valensuela, who drives by the high school every day, said she agrees.

“I don’t want any more children to get hit,” she said. “I don’t want anybody to get hurt out here.”

The city is now responding to these concerns.

“Having grown up on that side of town, I know how fast folks can go down Marbach,” Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said.

Jones confirmed the Public Works Department will review the safety of Marbach Road in front of the high school, but a timeline is not yet known.

