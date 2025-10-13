John Jay HS student dies a month after being hit by vehicle in front of campus

A student was hit in front of John Jay High School on Sept. 16, 2025. He later died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO – A John Jay High School student who was hit by a vehicle in front of the campus has died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 16-year-old student was pronounced dead on Sunday morning after spending almost a month in the hospital, the ME’s office stated.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police stated he was walking across Marbach Road in a marked crosswalk when a Ford F-150 hit him on Sept. 16.

According to the Northside Independent School District, the driver involved in the crash was not connected with the school.

The driver stayed at the scene, cooperated with investigators, and is not facing any charges, according to SAPD.

