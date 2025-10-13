Man dead, woman injured after East Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the East Side left a man dead and a woman injured, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Sunday around 11:40 p.m. near Jenull Avenue and Monson Street, not far from North Walters Street.

According to police, three people were in a nearby parking lot when one of them began shooting.

A man and woman, both believed to be in their 30s, were hit. The alleged shooter fled from the scene and has not been found, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials, while the woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Details around what led to the shooting are unclear.

SAPD detectives are investigating.

