‘This is ridiculous, we’re kids’: Teens reflect on shooting death of 14-year-old boy in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – The friends of a 14-year-old boy, who was killed in a shooting Friday morning in northeast Bexar County, are still in shock.

The 14-year-old boy killed has yet to be identified by authorities, but friends who spoke to KSAT 12 called him Tamarion.

“I still don’t believe it,” Keston Crocker said, “because I just seen him on Thursday.”

In just one day, dozens of students’ lives were changed forever by Tamarion’s death.

“He was so young and sweet,” said Jaliyah Randolph, another friend.

The shooting happened around 11 am near Woodlake Parkway and Lakeview Drive. Deputies detained another 14-year-old boy in connection with the case, but have not told KSAT whether he has been charged.

“It just hurts a lot because he was my age,” said Crocker, who described Tamarion as his best friend. “He was gone way too soon.”

In the wake of the shooting, teens like Brooklyn Hilliard spoke out against gun violence.

“This is ridiculous, we’re kids, like he’s 14,” Hilliard said. “Why do parents allow y’all to have guns, like you’re underage. Parents need to be more strict on what their children have. They need to care.”

Several friends gathered at a memorial to Tamarion on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve known Tamarion since sixth grade,” Daryus Alexander said. “He was a good friend of mine. He was always nice, he was kind.

”I love you, man," Alexander continued. “Just keep praying down on me, bro.”

