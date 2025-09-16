John Jay HS student hit by vehicle in front of campus, NISD officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A John Jay High School 11th-grade student was hit by a vehicle in front of the campus, according to Northside Independent School District officials.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Marbach Road.

The student was taken to a hospital for further treatment, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Northside ISD said the driver involved in the crash is not connected to the school.

San Antonio police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

