BCSO: Shooter who killed driver in NE Bexar County may have tracked victim’s location with phone app

Sheriff's deputies blocked off the entire length of Steep Valley in northeast Bexar County after finding a shooting victim inside his crashed car.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The person who shot and killed a driver in a northeast Bexar County neighborhood early Tuesday morning may have been tracking the victim’s location before his murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The investigators told me that they had some sort of monitoring, through either social media or some sort of (cellphone) app,” said Deputy Johnny Garcia, a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia spoke to members of the media at the scene of the shooting in the 8100 block of Steep Valley, not far from FM 78 and Walzem Road.

He said deputies arrived in the neighborhood about three minutes after getting a call about a car crash around 3:30 a.m.

Once on scene, he said they found out a neighbor had pulled the driver from the car which had crashed into a parked vehicle. He said they realized the driver, who was dead, had suffered two gunshot wounds to the left side of his upper body.

Later, investigators determined that the driver had been wounded a few doors down from where he crashed.

Sheriff's investigators say they found a gun outside this home. They also believe the upstairs windows may have been shattered by gunfire, possibly from someone inside shooting out at the victim. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Garcia said a home at that location had several windows apparently shattered by gunfire, possibly caused by someone firing from inside the home.

“I heard gunshots, like around eight or nine, and then from a far distance, I heard, like, a crash,” said one neighbor, who woke up to the noise.

The neighbor, who didn’t want to reveal her identity, said she wasn’t too alarmed at first.

“I’m already used to this. I’m from Chicago, so I’ve seen a lot worse,” she said.

Others, however, were surprised by what they found in their usually quiet neighborhood.

“I mean, there were a lot of cops down here in the area. There was a helicopter,” said Javier Canul, another neighbor. “We really didn’t know what was going on.”

After investigating, deputies began to draw their own conclusions. They said it appears the shooting may have been the result of an ongoing dispute.

“The gunshot victim and some of the folks that live in that residence had some sort of feud,” Garcia said.

Deputies ended up taking at least five people, some underage, into custody for questioning. They did not make any arrests right away.

Garcia said they were still working to identify the driver who was killed. However, he said he appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.

He also said the victim was in a car that had been reported stolen late Monday night.

