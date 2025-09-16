1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on North Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police working a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 near Thousand Oaks Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the North Side early Tuesday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the northbound Highway 281 main lanes near the exit for Thousand Oaks Drive around 2:10 a.m.

A man driving a large pickup truck crashed into the back of a small pickup. The driver of the truck that caused the crash was allegedly speeding before the crash, police said.

The initial crash also struck at least two other vehicles.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was pinned inside the small truck and was later pronounced dead after the crash, police said.

None of the drivers in the other two vehicles were injured.

The driver of the large pickup truck was detained at the scene for possibly driving while intoxicated. It is not clear if charges are pending.

The northbound lanes of Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks Drive and Donella Drive were still closed as of 5 a.m. Drivers should expect some delays as they begin their commutes.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

