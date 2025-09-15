Weekend of gun violence in San Antonio leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded

A series of shootings in San Antonio this weekend have left four people dead and at least six others wounded.

SAN ANTONIO – An especially violent weekend in San Antonio has left four people dead and at least six people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The shootings all happened within about 48 hours, although the majority occurred early Sunday morning. They were also in various parts of the city.

San Fernando Street near S. Colorado

San Antonio police had to call in a SWAT team after one deadly shooting Saturday morning at an apartment complex on San Fernando Street near S. Colorado. In that case, they say a 35-year-old man was shot dead.

“It was not, like, a random act of violence. It was something that — they had a feud between each other,” said Lt. Emilio Mascorro with SAPD.

Based on witness statements, though, officers had reason to believe the shooter was hiding out in a different department. SWAT officers assembled in the street nearby, trying to convince that person to surrender.

In the end, they found out that the wanted person was not inside the home.

Even though police say the shooting presented no threat to the public, the violence and the commotion related to it were unsettling for some neighbors.

“It’s sad because it’s almost become, like, the norm,” said one man, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I’m not afraid of my safety. I’m afraid for my family’s safety ‘cause people have to arm themselves.”

Callaghan Road near Loop 410

Across town at an apartment complex on Callaghan Road near Loop 410, another Sunday morning shooting left two men dead.

Clint Saenz, who lives at the complex, said the news somehow got by him.

“I work overnight,” he said. “I’m (only) here when it’s quiet.”

E. Commerce Street near The Shops at River Center

The fourth person killed this weekend was shot during a disturbance on the top level of a parking garage on E. Commerce Street near The Shops at River Center.

A second victim in that shooting, as well as five other survivors of various shootings across the city, had their gunshot wounds treated at local hospitals.

SAPD statistics

In a written statement, a public information officer for SAPD called the incidents “isolated” and said the city remains safe.

“Our officers are committed to keeping San Antonio safe as reflected in our crime stats. Homicides are down compared to last year and Crimes Against Persons are down almost 10% YTD,” the statement read.

Data obtained from SAPD shows there have been 83 homicides so far this year, compared to 86 at the same time last year.

In response to what he sees as a far-too-common occurrence — gun violence — the neighbor who wanted to conceal his identity says he is counting on divine intervention for help.

“We just got to come back together and pray. Pray for our city,” the neighbor said.