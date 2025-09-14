San Antonio couple arrested months after child burned with boiling pasta water, affidavits say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple was arrested after a 2‑year‑old was found with severe burns and a broken arm, months after the initial injuries, according to two arrest affidavits.

Tyreesha Deshay Robinson, 32, and Devien Marquis Wheeler, 31, were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday, according to jail records.

Police were first notified Aug. 22 after the child was found with visible burns and a healing broken right arm. Robinson later told investigators the burn incident occurred in late May or early June, the affidavits state.

Robinson told detectives she had been cooking spaghetti and bathing the child, and that after she briefly left the bathroom, she heard the child scream. When she checked on him, she saw Wheeler walking away and found the child with severe burns, the documents say.

The arrest affidavits allege Wheeler used a pot of boiling water to burn the child. Investigators said the pattern of injuries is consistent with hot liquid poured from an elevated position and described the wounds as third‑degree burns with scarring and hair loss.

Robinson said she did not take the child to the hospital because she was “scared to lose” the child to Child Protective Services, according to investigators.

The affidavits said Robinson used a first aid kit to treat the burns.

Doctors found the child had a “healing broken right arm that will require surgery for repair.” Robinson admitted to investigators that she knew of the injury but did not seek medical care.

Robinson told authorities she was scared of Wheeler, which is why she did not take the child to the hospital or report the abuse, according to Wheeler’s affidavit.

Robinson told authorities Wheeler did not have a good relationship with the child’s biological father, and that was the “reason why he caused injury” to the child.

Wheeler also allegedly assaulted other children in the household, according to affidavits.

Robinson and Wheeler both face a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual with intent to cause serious bodily injury or mental impairment.

Read also: