Bexar County deputy hospitalized after crash during pursuit on Northeast Side, sheriff’s office says

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Weider Road and Interstate 35 North.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Sheriff’s trainee deputy was hospitalized after a crash during a vehicle pursuit Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a vehicle when the crash occurred. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

The trainee deputy involved in the crash suffered head injuries and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unknown if there were any other injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

