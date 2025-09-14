10-year-old riding bicycle critically injured after being hit by vehicle on North Side, SAPD says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)



SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane on the city’s North Side.

Police said the boy was crossing Uhr Lane from east to west on his bicycle when a GMC Envoy traveling northeast on Uhr Lane struck him.

The boy failed to yield to the vehicle, SAPD said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

No criminal charges are pending in the case, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

