10-year-old riding bicycle critically injured after being hit by vehicle on North Side, SAPD says

No criminal charges are pending in the case, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane on the city’s North Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane on the city’s North Side.

Police said the boy was crossing Uhr Lane from east to west on his bicycle when a GMC Envoy traveling northeast on Uhr Lane struck him.

The boy failed to yield to the vehicle, SAPD said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

No criminal charges are pending in the case, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

