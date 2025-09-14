2 killed after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in the 7800 block of Callaghan Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were found dead after a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

An SAPD preliminary report states that an altercation was allegedly heard between multiple people before the shooting.

The report states officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the front entrance of the apartment complex.

Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While officers were searching the scene between apartment buildings, police said they found a second man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in front of an apartment door.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter remains unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

