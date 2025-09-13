Man critically injured after shooting on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting that followed a verbal altercation on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of San Fernando Street.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the man and an unknown person were involved in a verbal altercation when the person pulled out a firearm and shot him.

The shooter, who has not been identified, fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: