Medical Center business owner relieved after vandalism suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A man believed to be behind vandalism in the Medical Center is now behind bars.

Sources told KSAT the man who has been breaking windows at businesses in the Medical Center is the same person who threw a rock through a window on UT Health San Antonio’s campus earlier this week, prompting alerts of a possible active shooter.

Law enforcement officials later confirmed there was no shooter present.

UT Health police arrested German Hernandez Estrada, 42, in connection with the vandalism. He was booked into the Bexar County jail on a charge of criminal mischief. His bond was set at $25,000.

Business owner Renee Correa said it’s thanks to KSAT’s reporting earlier this week that Estrada was caught.

Correa owns Bexar Care Home Medical Equipment & Supply, located off of John Smith Drive. He provided KSAT with the surveillance video of his business windows getting smashed.

He said the San Antonio Police Department told him Estrada is connected with both cases.

“I got (a text) about 4:30 am today and it stated that they had arrested him and that they had got him,” Correa said. “It’s a relief. Hopefully there won’t be any more broken windows, and I just hope he gets the help he needs.”

Correa said he is grateful that KSAT was able to share Estrada’s photo to help police identify him.

While Correa has had to pay thousands of dollars in replacing damaged windows from the past six months, the chaos Estrada caused so many people on the UT Health campus is why he is relieved he is in jail.

“You know, they thought it was an active shooter and come to find out it was a guy throwing rocks in the windows,” Correa said. “But I can imagine how scared the people were there.”

