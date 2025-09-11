Schertz man arrested in connection with robbery at New Braunfels bank, city says

Michael Hicks, 58, was arrested in connection with a robbery at a New Braunfels bank.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Schertz man was arrested after he robbed a New Braunfels bank and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, City of New Braunfels spokesman David Ferguson said in a press release.

The alleged robbery was reported around noon Wednesday in the 1600 block of State Highway 46 West. New Braunfels police officers were dispatched to the Chase Bank.

When they arrived, they learned a man, later identified as Michael Hicks, 58, entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money, Ferguson said. Hicks left the scene with an unknown amount of money before officers arrived.

According to Ferguson, officers identified Hicks as the suspect and arrested him a day later in the 18000 block of Interstate 35 North in Schertz.

In addition to finding him, authorities also recovered the stolen money and note that was handed to the teller, Ferguson said.

Hicks was booked into the Comal County Jail on a robbery charge. A bond has not been posted for him yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

