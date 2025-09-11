Brothers, 14 and 16, charged in death of Simon Cuevas ordered to remain in custody

On April 16, SAPD and San Antonio ISD officers found Simon Cuevas with a gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects accused in the death of San Antonio Independent School District student Simon Cuevas were ordered to remain in custody following a hearing on Thursday.

The siblings, aged 14 and 16, have been charged with capital murder.

The brothers appeared before 386th District Court Judge Jacqueline Valdés, who rejected the request from their mother and defense attorney for their release.

The hearing revealed that the 16-year-old boy had a previous charge pending for robbery. When a warrant was issued, he turned himself in on Aug. 14.

The 14-year-old boy, who also had a prior unknown charge, has had two violations since his arrest while in custody.

Their next hearing is Sept. 25.

BACKGROUND

On April 16, SAPD and San Antonio ISD officers found Cuevas with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the corner of South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street, near Brewer Academy, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cuevas was later transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Another suspect in the case, identified as 18-year-old Fernando Flores, was arrested in August, Bexar County court records show.

Flores was charged with capital murder of a person older than 10 years old but younger than 15 years old in connection with Cuevas’ death.

Caeser Tijerina, 20, was formerly wanted for capital murder in Cuevas’ death. However, authorities said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound last month.

In Flores’ affidavit, witnesses told police that several individuals attacked Cuevas before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Surveillance video showed a group of five people following Cuevas as he left school. Previous KSAT reporting indicated that Cuevas attended an alternative program at Brewer Academy.

After Cuevas was beaten and shot, the group fled the area, according to the affidavit. Police said the suspects all worked together to plan the attack on Cuevas and participated in the assault that eventually led to his shooting death.

