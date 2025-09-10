SAPD names officer in shooting of knife-wielding teen on South Side

The shooting happened near the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified the officer accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy after the teen threw a knife at an officer on Monday morning.

Officer Jeffrey Pratt has six years of service with SAPD and has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, SAPD said in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

The SAPD Shooting Team and the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate but concurrent investigations. Their findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office for review.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, two officers were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue. They were told the boy had knives and was attempting to hurt himself while he was home alone, McManus said.

The officers called a supervisor for further instruction on what to do because the minor was home alone.

While they were on the phone, McManus said the teen went outside with two knives.

A police report states the teen “aggressively approached the officers.”

The teen threw a knife toward one of the officers when the officer deployed his Taser, the chief said. The prongs failed to attach, and the officer was unable to subdue the teen.

The teen then ran toward the officer with the other knife, and the officer shot at the boy, SAPD said. The 16-year-old was hit in his shoulder and thigh, according to McManus.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

McManus said the officers had done all they could to avoid it.

“There was a very, very diligent effort made by the officers to de-escalate and back off,” McManus told reporters.

McManus said officers had responded to previous mental health-related calls at the home involving the same boy.

When KSAT 12 News requested additional details on the previous calls, an SAPD public information officer declined to release any other information. The spokesperson said the information is protected by law under HIPAA restrictions.

According to a KSAT analysis, Monday’s shooting was SAPD’s 11th police shooting of the year, including the third in the last 17 days.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

