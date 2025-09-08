SAPD officers tried to ‘back off’ before shooting knife-wielding teen, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – After a 16-year-old boy was shot by San Antonio police officers Monday morning, Police Chief William McManus said the officers had done all they could to avoid it.

“There was a very, very diligent effort made by the officers to de-escalate and back off,” McManus told reporters.

Instead, one officer fired shots that wounded the teenager in the shoulder and leg, and McManus said the teen was taken to a hospital.

Officers were initially called to a South Side neighborhood before 9:30 a.m. for a report of someone harming themselves with a knife.

When officers arrived in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, near Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road, McManus said the officers initially determined the person was alone inside the home and not a danger to others.

The officers were in the process of sharing that information with a supervisor when the teen suddenly walked out of the home toward them, holding two knives, McManus said. The boy threw one of the knives at the officers, who were attempting to back away from him.

“After the young man threw the knife at the officer, the officer deployed the Taser. The Taser didn’t connect,” McManus said. “At that point, the young man started running at the officer with the knife.”

One officer then fired his weapon, hitting the teen, McManus said.

Letty Ybarbo, who was doing yard work outside her home down the street, said she was startled by the commotion.

“I heard the police or somebody saying, ‘Put it down.’ And I looked up and saw the guy, and he had — now I know that it was two knives,” she said. “I ran inside and I said, ‘Lock the doors! Lock the doors!’ And as soon as we came inside, we heard the two gunshots.”

Ybarbo said that in that moment, she was worried about her safety.

However, it appears even before the shooting, police had concerns about the teen.

McManus said officers had responded to previous mental health-related calls at the home involving the same boy.

When KSAT 12 News requested additional details on the previous calls, a public information officer declined to release any other information. He said the information is protected by law under HIPAA restrictions.

According to a KSAT analysis, Monday’s shooting was SAPD’s 11th police shooting of the year, and the third in the last 17 days.

McManus said the two officers involved in this latest shooting have each been with the department about six years.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

