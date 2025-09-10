Affidavit: San Antonio man accused of stalking SAPD Chief William McManus, his wife

A San Antonio man accused of stalking the city’s police chief and his wife is on his way back to Bexar County after he was arrested in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Roger Vittitoe, 29, was taken into custody in Weslaco on Sept. 6 on two stalking charges. Those same records also indicate that Vittitoe has been “released to (an)other agency” on Wednesday.

Bexar County court records show Vittitoe’s two stalking charges are considered third-degree felonies.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, an SAPD officer wrote that Vittitoe “engaged in repeated, unwanted electronic communications” with SAPD Chief William McManus and his wife. According to the affidavit, Vittitoe contacted the couple with at least two dozen (24) voice and text messages between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5.

In some of those messages, court documents show, Vittitoe expressed “anger and dissatisfaction” to McManus regarding the outcome of one of his unrelated criminal cases.

According to Vittitoe’s arrest warrant, he also sent two of the following intrusive messages to the police chief.

“How’s the female McManus...Had her on LinkedIn then account got deleted...we followed each other,” Vittitoe said in the first message.

“Well, I gave you your 15-day Notice,” Vittitoe said in the second message. “A few more days left. Hope you make the right decision.”

While McManus has not responded to any of the messages and has never met Vittitoe, the suspect found McManus’ registered phone number and also sent photos near the couple’s home to McManus’ wife.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for comment from McManus regarding Vittitoe’s arrest, but the department has yet to respond to the request.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

