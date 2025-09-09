BCSO: Arrest made in connection with homicide at far west Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly Monday night shooting, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSAT on Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesperson also said that a news conference has been planned for approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on a shooting call just after 7 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6700 block of Calle Fincias, which is located south of U.S. Highway 90 in far West Bexar County.

According to BCSO’s preliminary investigation, deputies found a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso following an argument. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the alleged shooter and two “persons of interest” fled the crime scene before deputies arrived.

At this time, it is unclear who has since been taken into BCSO custody.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this article when we confirm more information.

