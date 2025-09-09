Man shot, killed after ‘verbal disturbance’ at far west Bexar County home, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man in his 20s was shot and killed after a “verbal disturbance” unfolded at a far west Bexar County home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Calle Fincias.

Upon arrival, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

BCSO said preliminary investigation shows that the shooter, accompanied by two “persons of interest,” arrived at the property where the man was located.

A verbal disturbance allegedly occurred between the shooter and the man, followed by multiple gunshots heard by witnesses, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooter and the other two people fled the scene before deputies arrived, BCSO said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the shooter or persons of interest is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTips@bexar.org. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

The investigation remains ongoing.

