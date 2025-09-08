WATCH LIVE: SAPD announces arrest in connection with capital murder case

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced an arrest in a capital murder case.

Police officials are expected to provide more information during a Monday evening news conference.

According to SAPD, the news conference is expected to begin around 5 p.m.

At this time, it is unclear who the suspect is and the case the suspect is connected to.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

