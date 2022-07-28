Mother, aunt of teens killed while driving southeast of downtown pleading for help to get justice

San Antonio police and family members are asking for the public’s help gathering tips in the murders of two teenage boys killed on Saturday, southeast of downtown.

San Antonio – San Antonio police and family members are asking for the public’s help gathering tips in the murders of two teenage boys killed on Saturday, southeast of downtown.

Edgar Menchaca and Emiliano Rojas were cousins but more like brothers since they grew up together and had been living together for a few months.

Menchaca’s mother, Samantha Menchaca, said it was like she had two sons because she would take them to school and drive them around to visit places.

“They were funny. They were loyal kids. They were ‘simpaticos,’ friendly,” Samantha Menchaca said.

She spoke with KSAT while standing near a memorial in the 1800 block of Schley Avenue, just east of South New Braunfels. She said she had no idea what would lead her kids to that area.

San Antonio police said they received a call from Edgar Menchaca early Saturday morning, saying he had been shot in the neck. His cousin, Rojas, who was driving the vehicle, had been shot in the back of the head.

Edgar Menchaca died on his way to the hospital.

“We are in a lot of pain. I can’t describe this pain. I can’t. It’s too much. It’s too much. And I don’t know how we’re going to deal without our kids,” Samantha Menchaca said.

The mother and aunt said the teens were learning to drive and often went out to get food at night. She thinks maybe that’s what led them out Saturday morning.

Samantha Menchaca said her boys were homebodies, family oriented and the life of their home.

“I hope that the person who did this is watching this news story and that they grow a conscience and turn themselves in, or those who know who did it turn them in,” she said.

San Antonio police don’t have any updates about the case, and no one has been arrested. Anyone with tips or leads can call police at 210-207-7635.

