2 killed after being gunned down in vehicle near downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to track down a suspect responsible for gunning down two people in their vehicle overnight.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Schley, southeast of downtown.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, called 911 and said he was shot in the neck. When police arrived, they found the teen and another victim inside a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds.

First responders performed life-saving measures on both of the victims, but one of them died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ambulance but later died from his injuries.

It’s unknown if both of the teens were shot by someone inside or outside of their vehicle. No suspects are in custody and the investigation continues.

