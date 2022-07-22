Woman, 2-year-old child wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and two-year-old child were both wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on the city’s East Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 10:35 p.m. to the 800 block of Timilo Drive, not far from Gimbler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman and a toddler struck in the leg.

Police said a group of people had gathered in front of a house after a funeral when someone in a black sport utility vehicle drove by on Gembler Road and started firing.

The SUV turned around and made a second pass, firing into the crowd again and then sped off towards AT&T Center Parkway, police said. The suspect or suspects have not been found.

The woman and child were taken to an area hospital by EMS. Their conditions are not currently known. SAPD said a possible third victim may have showed up later at another hospital, but police cannot confirm if is related.

Ad

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.