Man arrested after investigators find 32 grams of fentanyl at west Bexar County property, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three separate law enforcement agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man on Tuesday who is accused of possessing dozens of grams of fentanyl.

The agencies, which also include the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed a search warrant for Delarnas McGhee, 30, at a property in the 3800 block of Millbrook Way. The home is located in a neighborhood west of State Highway 211 in far west Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

During their search, a BCSO spokesperson said investigators found 32 grams of fentanyl — both in pill and powder form — in McGhee’s possession.

As a result, the sheriff’s office said that McGhee was transported to the Karnes County Federal Detention Center, where he will face at least unspecified federal drug charges.

According to BCSO, McGhee was also taken into custody on driving while intoxicated, felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and obstruction of a roadway charges with the state.

McGhee will face his state charges after his federal arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

More crime-related coverage on KSAT: