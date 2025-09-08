Parents arrested for handcuffing own children to bed frame, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Two parents were detained after they allegedly restrained their own children using handcuffs, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

David Gonzales and Anita Valdez were arrested last week on charges related to injury of a child and unlawful restraint, jail records show.

The affidavit alleges Gonzales and Valdez both handcuffed two girls, less than eight years old, as well as caused them multiple injuries.

The 7-year-old victim, who is Gonzales’ daughter, reportedly told investigators she had been handcuffed to her bed by both parents, with one arm out to the side and one arm straight up.

Gonzales’ daughter said the handcuffs were “really, really tight,” according to the affidavit, and said she was not released until the next morning when her 9-year-old sister removed the restraints.

The 6-year-old victim, who is Valdez’s daughter, also reportedly told investigators she gets handcuffed by both parents all the time.

Valdez’s daughter was last handcuffed to the bed when she was caught eating in the bathroom, the affidavit states, because she was still hungry.

The 6-year-old girl said that the children are only allowed to eat once a day, according to the affidavit, and are given gummies that make her sleepy.

Valdez’s daughter also reportedly told investigators that Gonzales hit her with a brown belt on her butt and legs so hard that she could not walk, which left several bruises, the affidavit stated.

The two children also described being forced to eat chili pequins in the affidavit from the bush outside the home when they get in trouble.

Investigators found two sets of handcuffs on the 7-year-old’s bed, the affidavit said, while another set of handcuffs and a ratchet strap were tied to the 6-year-old’s bed.

