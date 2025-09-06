San Antonio man arrested after attempting to throw infant in dumpster, Hondo police chief says

HONDO, Texas – A San Antonio man was arrested after attempting to throw an infant in a dumpster, according to Hondo Police Chief Justin Soza.

Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Hondo police were dispatched to Peerless Equipment, located at 313 U.S. Highway 90 East near State Highway 173.

Soza said several employees saw the man and immediately took action.

“They contacted police, intervened to protect the child, and successfully restrained the suspect until officers arrived,” Soza said in a Facebook post.

The infant was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. Soza said the child is being reunited with their mother.

Kyle Bruce, 40, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the Medina County Jail. He was charged with endangering a child and injury to a child, which are both felonies.

The police chief said additional charges are expected.

“Bruce was not connected with Peerless Equipment in any way,” Soza said.

Bruce had been involved in an earlier “disturbance” with the infant’s mother in Bexar County, Soza said. The mother was reportedly left at a gas station when Bruce fled with the infant.

Soza said the department’s investigation is ongoing.

