Man who evaded authorities 3 times arrested after string of vehicle thefts, KCSO says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested on multiple charges following a string of vehicle thefts, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marcus Taylor, 34, was arrested on charges related to theft, burglary, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, KCSO said.

KCSO received multiple reports of stolen utility task vehicles (UTVs), trailers and vehicles from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27. Taylor was identified as a person of interest and was already wanted on unrelated warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

On Aug. 26, KCSO deputies attempted to make a traffic stop after Taylor was seen driving a Polaris Ranger without headlights. According to authorities, Taylor evaded the deputies and fled on foot.

The vehicle he was driving was determined to have been stolen from a local business that same morning, KCSO said.

Investigators from KCSO and the Texas Department of Public Safety found two additional vehicles, believed to have been stolen and abandoned by Taylor, that same day.

While on the run, Taylor had also driven through fences on private property on Farm Road 480, KCSO said.

Taylor evaded deputies a total of three times before his arrest on Aug. 28. KCSO said he was arrested at a property in the 300 block of Loyal Valley.

Surveillance footage connected him to a church burglary in the 100 block of Valley View Drive earlier in the day, KCSO said.

Recovered items include a Buick vehicle, 3 UTVs, a utility trailer, U.S. Postal Service mail from more than 10 addresses and more than $50,000 in property from the church. In total, the value of recovered items is approximately $100,000, KCSO said.

“We are pleased to have this suspect off the streets, and to see the end of his one-man crime spree,” Sheriff Larry L. Leitha said.

KCSO said additional charges may be added as the investigation remains ongoing.

