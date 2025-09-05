Woman charged, arrested in connection with deadly NW Side hit-and-run crash, police say

Theresa McCormick, 52, was charged in-connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash last Sunday, San Antonio police said in a Facebook post.

The original incident happened around 12:38 a.m. in the 2300 block of Babcock Road.

According to SAPD, Theresa McCormick, 52, was taken into custody after she allegedly struck and killed Cynthia Anthony, 75, with her vehicle as Anthony walked through a parking lot.

Authorities said after the crash happened, McCormick saw Anthony needed medical assistance, but instead fled the scene.

Anthony suffered major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Now, McCormick faces a collision involving death charge and a $150,000 bond, according to court records.

