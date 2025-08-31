Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Babcock Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Babcock Road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers found the woman lying on the ground unresponsive.

Witnesses told police that an unknown vehicle was driving in a parking lot and struck the woman. In the report, police describe the vehicle as a 2010 Nissan Murano.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, SAPD said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

