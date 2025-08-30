San Antonio teacher arrested, charged with indecency with a child, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A former KIPP University Prep High School assistant teacher was arrested after being linked to an indecency with a child case involving a 15-year-old student from earlier this year, according to an arrest affidavit.

Priscilla Castro, 27, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday on an indecency with a child sexual contact charge, jail records show.

On Aug. 29, the student told police that Castro engaged in inappropriate behavior during school hours on May 23 that made them uncomfortable, the affidavit states.

The affidavit also states that Castro allegedly continued contacting the student through blocked phone numbers.

According to the affidavit, Castro asked the student if they would report her to the police, and contacted them again during the student’s police interview to ask where they were located.

KIPP Texas Public Schools told KSAT it launched an internal investigation and terminated Castro’s employment.

Below is the charter’s full statement:

“At KIPP Texas Public Schools the safety of our students is our top priority. As soon as we were notified of alleged sexual misconduct between a teacher formerly at KIPP UPrep and now at KIPP Aspire and a student at KIPP UPrep, we immediately conducted an internal investigation and alerted the student’s family and the San Antonio Police Department as well as other appropriate state agencies. After conducting our internal investigation, we terminated the teacher’s employment at KIPP Aspire. We will cooperate fully with the police investigation and work with the criminal justice system to seek the greatest consequences possible.”

The San Antonio Police Department said it is asking anyone who may have been affected to call the SAPD Special Victims Unit office at 210-207-2313.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

