2 students arrested for planning shooting at Clemens High School, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two students were arrested for allegedly planning a shooting at Clemens High School, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.

On Thursday afternoon, school administration contacted a school resource officer about reports of the two students making threats last week, police said.

During an investigation, officers learned a juvenile male student expressed a desire to “shoot up the school,” police said, and a second juvenile male student suggested he could provide weapons.

According to police, another student reported the threats to school administration.

The two students were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center for making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony. Police said video evidence was obtained supporting the charge.

“We want to express our gratitude to the student who came forward to report the threats, and we acknowledge the school administration for their collaborative efforts during this investigation,” police said.

