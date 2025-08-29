Skip to main content
Local News

Schertz substitute teacher arrested after injuring child, police say

Richard Bucciarelli, 74, was not employed by the school district, Schertz police say

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

SCHERTZ, Texas – A substitute teacher at Rose Garden Elementary School was arrested Thursday after he allegedly injured a child, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.

Richard Bucciarelli, 74, was taken to the Bexar County jail on one count of injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

The child was treated on scene and released to a parent.

“We are working diligently to ensure the suspect is held accountable for his actions,” Schertz Police Chief Jim Lowery said.

Bucciarelli is not employed by Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, according to the release, but by a third-party staffing company.

