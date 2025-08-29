Schertz substitute teacher arrested after injuring child, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A substitute teacher at Rose Garden Elementary School was arrested Thursday after he allegedly injured a child, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.

Richard Bucciarelli, 74, was taken to the Bexar County jail on one count of injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

Recommended Videos

The child was treated on scene and released to a parent.

“We are working diligently to ensure the suspect is held accountable for his actions,” Schertz Police Chief Jim Lowery said.

Bucciarelli is not employed by Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, according to the release, but by a third-party staffing company.

Read more: