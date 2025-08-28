Failing grade: Here are the 12 San Antonio school zones with the most traffic violations

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police handed out nearly 7,000 school zone traffic violations during the 2024-25 school year, according to data obtained by KSAT-12.

There was a total of 6,619 speeding violations from August 2024 to May 2025. There were also a total of 292 violations for using a wireless communication device in a school crossing.

With the information, KSAT-12 compiled a list of the 12 school zones with the most violations. The list of school zones with the most violations varies across the San Antonio area.

These violations are based on City of San Antonio and SAPD records. It did not include citations from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

There were also dozens of violations that listed a street but did not have a block address associated with the specific location of the violation. Below is the address and the nearest school.

700 E. Hildebrand Avenue had 256 violations. Incarnate Word High School is the nearest campus.

149 Harriman Place had 252 violations. Collins Garden Elementary is the nearest campus.

2000 Rigsby Avenue had 228 violations. Democracy Prep Stewart is the nearest campus.

2900 E. Evans Road had 209 violations. Tejeda Middle School is the nearest campus.

20500 Stone Oak Parkway had 206 violations. Canyon Ridge Elementary is the nearest campus.

23200 Bulverde Road had 188 violations. Johnson High School is the nearest campus.

2400 Thousand Oaks had 171 violations. There are an additional 95 violations with no block number. Thousand Oaks Elementary is the nearest campus.

Judson Road had 164 violations; however, no block number was provided for any of these violations. Fox Run Elementary and Wood Middle School are the nearest schools in the area.

1400 Martin Luther King Drive had 147 violations. Smith Elementary is the nearest school.

2400 San Pedro Avenue had 140 violations. Mark Twain Dual Language is the nearest campus.

5500 Blanco Road had 130 violations. There were an additional 165 violations that did not have a block number. Nimitz Middle School is the nearest campus.

5000 DeZavala Road had 101 violations. Clark High School is the nearest campus.