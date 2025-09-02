ME’s office identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Babcock Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who police say died in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side over the weekend.

Cynthia Anthony, 75, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Her death was ruled an accident.

Upon arrival, officers found Anthony lying on the ground unresponsive, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Witnesses told police that an unknown vehicle was driving in a parking lot and struck Anthony. In the report, police describe the vehicle as a 2010 Nissan Murano.

The driver fled the scene without rendering aid, SAPD said.

Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

