Bexar County teen pleads guilty, receives 40-year sentence for 2024 murder of 65-year-old man

A teenager was sentenced to 40 years for the death of Muhammad Khan Pazir.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County teenager was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 65-year-old man during a 2024 attempted carjacking on the North Side, according to a court official.

His sentencing took place Thursday morning in the 289th Juvenile District Court. The court official told KSAT that the teen took a plea, which reduced his original capital murder charge down to murder in the death of Muhammad Pazir.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police officers were originally dispatched on a shooting call around 3 p.m. on April 6, 2024, in the 12600 block of Blanco Road.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man, later identified as Pazir, dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a Walmart parking lot.

Authorities later discovered the teen shot him as he attempted to carjack Pazir.

Sometime after the shooting, officers tracked down the teen in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive and took him into custody.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: