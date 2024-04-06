Man shot to death after attempted carjacking on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being shot during an attempted carjacking on the North Side, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the 12600 block of Blanco Road.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 53-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Officers believe the suspect had shot the victim dead after an attempted carjacking in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect fled after the shooting in an unknown vehicle. SAPD’s Eagle Helicopter is assisting in the search, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.