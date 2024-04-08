13-year-old boy admits to shooting, killing man during attempted carjacking, SAPD says

Officers believe the suspect had shot the victim dead after an attempted carjacking in the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a surprising suspect in connection with a deadly attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon.

A preliminary report released Monday morning revealed that the person in custody is a 13-year-old boy.

Recommended Videos

Even more surprising, though, is the report stated that the suspect admitted to shooting the victim, identified as Muhammad Khan Pazir, 65.

Police believe the shooting happened in broad daylight, during an attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a Walmart store located in the 12600 block of Blanco Road.

“There was a situation that escalated where the suspect shot the victim, and then the victim was pronounced deceased in the parking lot,” said Officer Ricardo Guzman, a public information officer for SAPD.

Investigators immediately began questioning shoppers, many of whom had witnessed the crime.

Although police didn’t know right away how many people were involved in the crime, they were able to put together a description of the getaway car.

According to the report, officers located the car a short time later at an apartment complex on Sahara Drive, about three miles away from the crime scene.

Detectives set up surveillance on the car, then noticed four people walk out of an apartment and begin to drive off.

The report said officers were able to stop the car, which was stolen, and take all four people into custody.

The 13-year-old suspect, who was driving the car, admitted to shooting Pazir, the report said.

The teen faces a list of charges, including capital murder, unlawful use of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The suspect also had an outstanding warrant, unrelated to the deadly shooting.

Police have not released his name due to his age.