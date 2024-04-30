Noticing a haze around San Antonio? Smoke from Mexico is partially to blame

Smoke from agricultural fires in Mexico will be around San Antonio for most of this week

SAN ANTONIO – Surface smoke is funneling up through Texas courtesy of agricultural burning in Mexico.

KEY POINTS:

Small dip in air quality expected

Nothing unusual -- this happens every year

Colorful sunrises and sunsets

Agricultural burning in Mexico should end around June

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH THE HAZE?

The haze is a combination of thick humidity, low clouds, and smoke.

Agricultural burning takes place every year in Mexico, as it helps enhance crops and grasses for pasture. However, the smoke can also help degrade air quality.

AIR QUALITY

Forecast air quality from agricultural fires in Mexico is expected to be moderate (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For the most part, there will only be a small dip in air quality from the perfect “good” category to the “moderate” category. Occasionally, if the smoke is really high, or if it is very humid, the air could become “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” These are folks who are elderly or have lung disorders. We will let you know if air quality dips below “moderate” levels.

COLORFUL SUNRISES/SUNSETS

The most noticeable impact of the agricultural smoke will be more colorful sunrises and sunsets. The tiny smoke particles in the air react with sunlight to great beautiful hues of yellow and orange early and late in the day.

WHEN WILL THE SMOKE END?

At least some smoke is expected to hang around for about a month, with higher concentrations when there is a southerly wind combining with thick humidity. The burning should wind down soon, however, with growing season taking over from June to October.

