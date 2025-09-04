Affidavit: Mother arrested, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old son at Universal City home

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A woman arrested for capital murder in connection with a 9-year-old boy’s stabbing death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Wilma Jamitza Medina was taken into custody and charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old, Bexar County court records show.

The victim, identified as David Ehanire-Medina, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Wednesday. The affidavit said that he had suffered multiple stab wounds on both sides of his neck.

Universal City police officers had been dispatched around 5 a.m. on Wednesday to the 8200 block of Zodiac Drive for an active disturbance call. The child’s father had called authorities, saying that Medina had stabbed his son, the warrant stated.

Upon arrival, the affidavit said officers noticed that Medina was lying down on her back outside the residence with blood stains on her shirt. Ehanire-Medina was found unresponsive on a bed inside a room in the house, bleeding from his neck and torso area.

A detective wrote in the warrant that “while attempting to secure the residence,” Medina moved towards a bathroom and grabbed a knife from the counter. She then attempted to inflict self-harm, the affidavit said.

Officers were eventually able to remove the knife from Medina’s hand. The warrant stated that Medina repeatedly said “I cannot live without him” and “let me die” when the officers tried to take the knife away.

The father later told authorities during an interview that he had just gotten home from work when he noticed a TV was turned on in the bedroom where Ehanire-Medina was later found. The noise caught his attention because it was early.

According to the affidavit, the father heard a scream from Ehanire-Medina. He had to force entry into the bedroom because the door had been locked. When he turned on the lights, the father reported that Ehanire-Medina was lying on top of Medina. The warrant said that there was noticeable blood on Ehanire-Medina and the bed.

Medina was holding a “dagger-style knife” and inflicted self-harm in her chest area, the warrant stated. After a struggle, the father was able to gain control of the knife and throw it out of reach.

The father then dragged Medina to the area of a bathroom located in the front of the home to call 911.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that during an interview with Medina, she could remember the current date, her name, the current president and other basic information. However, the warrant stated that Medina said she was being followed and that there were people with flashlights on top of her roof.

Medina also told authorities that she thought that she was being chased and that “strange” things had been happening the past several weeks, according to the affidavit.

Medina was booked by proxy at a local hospital. Court records show that she faces a $600,000 bond.

