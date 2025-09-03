Skip to main content
Woman charged with capital murder in connection with boy’s stabbing death, Universal City police say

Authorities say the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Universal City Police Department patrol car with crime scene tape (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Universal City police announced an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing on Wednesday morning.

According to a post to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the stabbing call at approximately 5 a.m. in the 8200 block of Zodiac Drive.

Upon arrival, the officers found the 911 caller, who then led them to a juvenile male with multiple stab wounds, the department said.

Officers and emergency personnel began performing life-saving measures on the boy before he was transported to a nearby hospital. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Authorities said they have arrested a woman in connection with the deadly stabbing and have since charged her with capital murder.

KSAT is working to confirm the suspect’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

