Woman charged with capital murder in connection with boy’s stabbing death, Universal City police say

SAN ANTONIO – Universal City police announced an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing on Wednesday morning.

According to a post to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the stabbing call at approximately 5 a.m. in the 8200 block of Zodiac Drive.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, the officers found the 911 caller, who then led them to a juvenile male with multiple stab wounds, the department said.

Officers and emergency personnel began performing life-saving measures on the boy before he was transported to a nearby hospital. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Authorities said they have arrested a woman in connection with the deadly stabbing and have since charged her with capital murder.

KSAT is working to confirm the suspect’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: