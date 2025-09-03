Crime Stoppers seeking tips on man wanted for capital murder after West Side drive-by shooting

Marco Vasquez, 19, is wanted for capital murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with a drive-by shooting on Aug. 11.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is searching for information on a man wanted for capital murder in connection with a drive-by shooting on the West Side.

Marco Vasquez, 19, is also wanted for two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to Crime Stoppers.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 11, in the 400 block of Southlawn Avenue, near Ceralvo Street.

Officers responding to an unrelated traffic stop nearby were alerted when they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

They later found 44-year-old Antonio Sanchez dead near Southlawn Avenue.

Weeks later, a 20-year-old man, identified in an arrest warrant affidavit as Rafael Ricardo Jesus Almendarez, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Almendarez and Vasquez are identified in the affidavit as brothers.

The affidavit said the brothers were holding the victim’s friends hostage in their home and “lured” Sanchez to the home.

Video footage allegedly showed Vasquez shoot Sanchez in the street while Almendarez held a rifle and burglarized the victim’s vehicle, the affidavit said.

After the shooting, the pair fled in Almendarez’s Silver Toyota Camry.

Alemendarez was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and admitted to officers about driving away in the vehicle.

San Antonio police later obtained a warrant and searched his cellphone, which revealed he had made several calls to Vasquez before and after the shooting.

Almendarez is charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, Bexar County court records show.

Vasquez remains at-large. He has “a lot of hair,” a thick mustache and neck tattoos with the words “hahaha,” on the left side, Crime Stoppers said.

Vasquez is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes.

Read more: