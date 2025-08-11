Man killed in possible drive-by shooting on West Side, SAFD says

Shooting near the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Ceralvo Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died following a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the shooting around 2:40 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Southlawn Avenue, near Ceralvo Street.

According to a San Antonio police officer on scene, officers conducted an unrelated traffic stop when they heard multiple shots fired nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene on Southlawn Avenue, they said they found a man in his 30s or 40s dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Officers said they do not have any information on potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

