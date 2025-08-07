Fugitive in April murder extradited to Bexar County nearly 3 months after Kansas arrest, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A fugitive accused of a Southwest Side murder last April was extradited to Bexar County on Wednesday, nearly three months after he was arrested in Kansas, according to online court records.

Ronnie Jay Salas, 22, is accused of shooting Andre Montera during an argument in the 3400 block of Nogalitos on April 23, according to a newly-obtained arrest affidavit.

Montera later died at the hospital.

Salas was arrested in Hoisington, Kansas, in May after the Kansas Apprehension Task Force received information on Salas from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Task Force members planned to locate Salas in Wichita, Kansas, but received a tip that he was getting ready to leave the home where he was staying.

The task force tipped off the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Hoisington Police Department, which are both located in Kansas, where he was later located.

